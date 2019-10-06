JESSICA J. LINE, 36, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind., she was the daughter of Larry L. and Joyce Line. Jessica loved to crochet and absolutely loved animals, especially horses, her dogs, and her cats. Surviving are her mother, Joyce Line; siblings, Eric (Soila) Line, John (Jennifer) Mann, and Curtis Mann; uncle, Mike (Teresa) Fox; and cousins, Tracy (Steve) Kring, Lori (Jared) Baker, and Teresa Reed. Jessica was preceded in death by her father, John Mann and Larry L. Line; and grandparents. Out of respect for Jessica's wishes, there will be no formal service. Memorial contributions may be made to Allen County SPCA or Fort Wayne Rescue Ministries. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Rd.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 6, 2019