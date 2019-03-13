Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JESSICA MARIE "JESSIE" (BANTER) KIRKLAND. View Sign

JESSICA "JESSIE" MARIE (BANTER) KIRKLAND, 26, gained her angel wings on Saturday, March 9, 2019, 7:51 p.m., at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. Born Nov. 8, 1992, in Muncie, she was the daughter of Teresa Louise (Cale) Oswalt and Jeff A. Banter. Jessie graduated from Southern Wells High School in 2011 and International Business College in Fort Wayne with her Associates Degree in 2012. She married Joshua Allen Kirkland on Aug. 18, 2018, at Anchor Community Church in Fort Wayne. Jessie worked at Women's Health Advantage in Fort Wayne as a Medical Assistant and was a member of Anchor Community Church. She loved spending time with her husband Josh and her dog Abby, especially taking walks with them. Her family and friends were a very important part of her life and she also loved spending time together with them. She liked to watch Live PD, SIMS gaming, roller skating, bowling, eating peanut M & M's and gummy bears and drinking smoothies. She also enjoyed Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Fighting. Jessie will be sadly missed by her husband, Josh Kirkland of Fort Wayne; mother, Teresa L. (Cale) Oswalt (companion, Richard Doublin) of Richmond; father, Jeff A. Banter of Hartford City; sisters, Amanda L. (husband, Dan) Whitehead of Richmond and Tiffany S. (husband, Adolfo) Rodriguez of Carmel; sister-in-law, Lillie Doublin of Muncie; aunts and uncles, James "Jimmy" (wife, Rhonda) Cale of Hartford City, Gary D. (wife, Gina) Cale of Marion, Cynthia J. (husband, Steve) Shepherd of St. Mary's and Laurie Byall of Apopka, Fla.; father-in-law, Donald "Donnie" Kirkland (fianc‚, Mona Schenher) of Fort Wayne; grandparents, Eugene and Isola Banter of Hartford City and Nancy and Terry Kinbel of Leo; several cousins; nephew, Landen J. Wilson; and several other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Brent R. Doublin; mother-in-law, Brenda Goodwin; and grandparents, James R. and Joan (Crouse) Cale and Beverly (Besser) Banter. Funeral service is 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City, with visitation from 2 to 7 p.m. Memorials may be sent to Riley Foundation - In Memory of Jessica Banter Kirkland, 30 S. Meridian St. Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204. Online condolences may be sent at

