JESSIE L. NOEL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JESSIE L. NOEL.
Service Information
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46803
(260)-422-6958
Obituary
Send Flowers

JESSIE L. NOEL, 93, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. She was a longtime member of Pilgrim Baptist Church and retired from the Fort Wayne State Develop mental Center. Surviving are a daughter, Beatrice Noel; sons, Curtis (Bobie), Donald (Linda), Quincy (Martha), Gregory (Brenda), Tyrone and Lecester Noel; along with a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Pilgrim Baptist Church, with viewing one hour before the service. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC www.ellisfh.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.