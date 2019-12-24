JESSIE L. NOEL, 93, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. She was a longtime member of Pilgrim Baptist Church and retired from the Fort Wayne State Develop mental Center. Surviving are a daughter, Beatrice Noel; sons, Curtis (Bobie), Donald (Linda), Quincy (Martha), Gregory (Brenda), Tyrone and Lecester Noel; along with a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Pilgrim Baptist Church, with viewing one hour before the service. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 24, 2019