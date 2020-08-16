1/
JESSIE ROSE MILLER
JESSIE ROSE MILLER, 92, entered into the Lord's presence on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. She was born in Allen County on April 27, 1928. Rose loved her family, gardening and feeding every stray cat in the neighborhood. Survivors include sons, Robert (Faye) Stanton, Raymond "Moe" (Rena) Miller of Fort Wayne; daughters, Patricia (Matthew) Mack of Churubusco, Elizabeth (David) Barnette of St. Petersburg, Fla. and Trudy "TJ" Louis Vosmeier of Fort Wayne; and sister, Helen Mowan of Fort Wayne; 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Joe Miller; and daughter, Pam Baumgartner. No service at Rosie's request. Arrangements by Tom Mungovan Funeral Home, 2221 S. Calhoun St.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 16, 2020.
