JESUS "JESS" H. RODGRIGUEZ, 90, of Fort Wayne, died Saturday, June 27, 2020. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Hocke -meyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Ron Rodriquez. For full obituary and online condolences visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 30, 2020.