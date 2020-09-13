JEWEL D. COLLINS, 92, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Ernest and Myrtle (Hamilton) Brammer. She retired from Kiess Jewelry Store in 1996. Jewel was a member of The American Legion Auxiliary in Knightstown, was a volunteer for American Cancer Society
of Coldwater, Mich. for 19 years, and was a member and Past President of Business Forum. She was a member of First Congregational Church in Bronson, Mich. She is survived by daughters, Julie Troth Andridge of Quincy, Mich., Patricia Troth (Bill) Earl of Munising, Mich.; step-children and their families, Janice Tuttle of Hendersonville, N.C., Susan Nagy of Carolina Shores, N.C., Brent (Lesa) Collins of Chesterfield, Va., Lucinda (Ken) Mace of Muncie, Ind; grandchildren, Mark (Erin) Troth, Josh (Ally) Brewer, Jennifer (Matt) Zehring; and seven great-grandchildren, Madison Jewel, Dylan, Brodey, Aidan, Benjamin, Evelyn and Macy. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Wilbur Troth, second husband, Stanford H. Collins; and brothers, Melvie, Alvie and Kenneth Brammer. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Glen Cove Cemetery in Knightstown, Ind., with visitation from 4 to 7 p.m Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. Preferred memorials to Knightstown High School Scholarship Fund or First Congregational Church in Bronson, Mich. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com