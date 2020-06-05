JILL A. JOHNSON, 71, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on the evening of Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Oakbrook Village in Huntington. Jill worked at Victor Temporary Services and at Work One, also in Fort Wayne. She absolutely loved and followed I.U. basketball and her black lab, Onyx. Survivors include her siblings, Karen Friar of Hartford City and Randy (Sharon) Kunkel of Tampa, Fla.; along with several nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Jackie Kunkel of New Braunfels, Texas. Service is 3 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Thoma / Rich, Lemler Funeral Home, with visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. prior. Jeff Lemler officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton. A complete obituary can be read at www.thoamrich.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 5, 2020.