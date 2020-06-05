JILL A. JOHNSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JILL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JILL A. JOHNSON, 71, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on the evening of Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Oakbrook Village in Huntington. Jill worked at Victor Temporary Services and at Work One, also in Fort Wayne. She absolutely loved and followed I.U. basketball and her black lab, Onyx. Survivors include her siblings, Karen Friar of Hartford City and Randy (Sharon) Kunkel of Tampa, Fla.; along with several nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Jackie Kunkel of New Braunfels, Texas. Service is 3 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Thoma / Rich, Lemler Funeral Home, with visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. prior. Jeff Lemler officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton. A complete obituary can be read at www.thoamrich.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
THOMA RICH FUNERAL HOME INC - Bluffton
308 W WASHINGTON ST
Bluffton, IN 46714
260-824-3850
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved