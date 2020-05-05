JILL ANN CHADWICK, 52, of Fort Wayne, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at her residence. Born in Fort Wayne on Oct. 19, 1967, she was a daughter of Jack Lynn Baumert and Cindra Sue (Case) Coy. She married Jeffrey Brian Chadwick on April 19, 2008 at the First Baptist Church in Fort Wayne. Jill was employed with Cooper Standard in Auburn and she was an active member of the Southwest Conservation Club. Survivors include her husband, Jeffrey Chadwick of Fort Wayne; stepson, Zachary Austin Chadwick of Las Vegas, Nev.; mother, Cindra Coy of Antwerp, Ohio; father, Jack (Jeanette) Baumert of Fort Wayne; maternal grandmother, Marianne Case of Payne, Ohio; sister, Michelle Baumert of Antwerp, Ohio; stepbrother, Adam (Melanie) Coy of Ney, Ohio; brother-in-law, Wayne (Kristin) Chadwick of Anoka, Minn.; brother-in-law, Lloyd Chadwick of Mishawaka, Ind.; sister-in-law, Connie Chadwick of Indianapolis, Ind.; five nieces; four nephews; four great nieces; five great nephews; aunts, Debra Case of Payne, Ohio, and RaChelle Case of Troy, Ohio; and uncle, Jeffrey Case of Lee's Summit, Mo. There will be a gathering in the near future to celebrate Jill's life. Memorial donations in Jill's memory may be sent to The Fort Wayne Children's Zoo or to Breast Cancer Awareness. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care.



