JILL ELAINE CHEVIRON, 54, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, after a courageous battle fighting cancer. She was born June 7, 1964, in Fort Wayne, a daughter of Judith Cheviron-Adams and the late Edward Cheviron. Jill loved her Lord, family and friends. Surviving is her mother, Judy Adams; siblings, Jody (Todd) Carney, and Steve (Renata) Schrock; stepbrother, Doug Adams; niece and nephews, Jessica (Andy) Wisel, Josh (Whitney) Carney and Ian Newbern; grand-nieces and nephews, Aaden, Addison, Brylen, Evan, Isaac, and Caleb. She was preceded in death by her father, Edward T. Cheviron, Jan. 20, 1981. Funeral service is 4 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling from 2 to 4 p.m. Burial will be in Covington Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 16, 2019