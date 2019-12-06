JILL T. MORRIS, 60, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. She was born Sept. 12, 1959, a daughter of George and Dolores Morris. She is survived by her spouse, Robert "Pappy" Raines; her mother; son, Paul (Amy) Woodward; grandsons, Bradley, Caleb, Dustin, and Levi; daughter, Emily Woodward; grandchildren, Hailey and Isaiah; son, Nicholas Richert; grandchildren, Leeland, Cali, and Xavier; brothers, Scott, Jay and Shane (Christine); and sisters, Margie (Rick) Parker and Georgia (Karl) Goy. She was preceded in death by her father. Family invites all who loved her to join in celebration of life from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at 4718 Butt Road, Fort Wayne (IN46818). Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 6, 2019