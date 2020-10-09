JIMI ARMON TURNER, 30 of Fort Wayne, passed peacefully Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Beloved son of Lisa and James (Jimmie) Turner, both of Fort Wayne. He was a graduate of Elmhurst High School in 2008 and a proud B.F. Goodrich employee. He leaves to cherish a host of family and friends. Service is 11:30 a.m. Saturday Oct. 10, 2020. Welcoming of family and friends at 11:30 a.m., service begins at noon at Turner Chapel AME Church, 836 E. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46803).



