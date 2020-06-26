JIMMIE D. WILSON
JIMMIE D. WILSON, 58, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Born Nov. 16, 1961, in Fort Wayne, Jim grew up in Poe and graduated from Heritage High School. He was a member of the Poe V.F.D. He enjoyed volunteering at the Hessen Cassel Food Pantry. Jim made a cherry cheesecake that was always enjoyed at family gatherings and he knitted hats for the homeless. He is survived by his mother, Virginia (Fryback) Wilson of Poe; and eight siblings, Judy (Lamont), Jack (Lori), Sam, John (Leslie), Janice (Mike), Joyce (Stan), Joe (Lisa), and Joleen (Dan). He is also survived by a multitude of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Wilson (formerly of Poe). Memorial service is 4 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Poe V.F.D., with visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Memorials to Hessen Cassel Food Pantry or Poe V.F.D.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 26, 2020.
