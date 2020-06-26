JIMMIE D. WILSON, 58, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Born Nov. 16, 1961, in Fort Wayne, Jim grew up in Poe and graduated from Heritage High School. He was a member of the Poe V.F.D. He enjoyed volunteering at the Hessen Cassel Food Pantry. Jim made a cherry cheesecake that was always enjoyed at family gatherings and he knitted hats for the homeless. He is survived by his mother, Virginia (Fryback) Wilson of Poe; and eight siblings, Judy (Lamont), Jack (Lori), Sam, John (Leslie), Janice (Mike), Joyce (Stan), Joe (Lisa), and Joleen (Dan). He is also survived by a multitude of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Wilson (formerly of Poe). Memorial service is 4 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Poe V.F.D., with visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Memorials to Hessen Cassel Food Pantry or Poe V.F.D.



