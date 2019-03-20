JIMMIE E. BENNETT, 86, of Fort Wayne, earned his wings on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Born July 14, 1932, he was a son of the late James and Katherine Bennett. He worked at American Hoist and Joslyn & Slater Steel as a maintenance welder. He enjoyed spending his time fishing, welding, and target shooting. He married Ruth (Walsh) Bennett on March 29, 1952; she survives. Also surviving are his children, Steve (Marcia) Bennett and Sheila Bennett; grandson, Steven (Jennifer) Bennett; and great-grandson, Landon. Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his daughter, Pamela; brother, Bobby; and sister, Helen. A gathering of family and friends is from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Michael's Lutheran Church, Coventry Meadows, or Visiting Nurse. Condolences may be left online at www.domccombandsons.com
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 426-9494
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 20, 2019