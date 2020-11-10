1/1
JIMMIE T. IMEL
1932 - 2020
JIMMIE T. IMEL, 88, of Ossian, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Born July 14, 1932, he was a son of the late Belva (Rollie) and Mabel Imel. He served in the Army during the Korean War. In 1961, he started Imel Insurance which he owned and operated before retiring in 2006. He also owned and operated Waynedale News for 17 years. In his free time he enjoyed singing and was a long time member of the Summit City Chorus and the quartet "the Last Resort". He was also a 58 year member of the South Side Club serving in many capacities. Surviving family include his wife of 67 years, Shirley Imel; children, Cindy (Pete) Zilinski, Mike (Margy) Imel, Karen (Ron) Perkins, Mark (Cindy) Imel, and Sue (Phil) Christman; 10 grandchildren, David (Sarah) Perkins, Daniel (Miranda) Wright, Jonathon (Sara) Perkins, Erin (Dustin) Auer, Paul Imel, Ashley (Francisco) Bergamo, Kierstin (Mike) Saldivar, Sarah Richter, Whitney (Jimmy) Zhu, and Morgin (Caleb) Buyer; 18 great- grandchildren; and siblings, Bobbie Imel and Shirley Pitzer. Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his siblings, Marilyn Bell, Dave Imel, and Sally Alspaugh. For visitors comfort, the family is offering a drive-by visitation with video and family outside and also an interior viewing, if guests so choose. Either form of visitation is from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in the parking lot or inside at Life Community Church, 428 South Oak St., Bluffton. A private graveside service will be held. Memorials may be made to South Side Optimist Club "Friends of Youth". Arrangements by Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, Ossian. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Life Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home
120 West Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
2606224114
