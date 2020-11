Or Copy this URL to Share

IMEL, JIMMIE T.: For visitors comfort, the family is offering a drive-by visitation with video and family outside and also an interior viewing, if guests so choose. Either form of visitation is from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in the parking lot or inside at Life Community Church, 428 South Oak St., Bluffton. Arrangements by Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, Ossian.



