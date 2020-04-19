JIMMY C. HOSKINS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JIMMY C. HOSKINS.
Obituary
Send Flowers

JIMMY C. HOSKINS, 70, of Fort Wayne, suddenly passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his home. Born March 1, 1950, in Bell County, Ky., he was a son of the late Robert E. Hoskins and Liza A. (Saylor). Surviving are his sons, Douglas Edward Hoskins and Jimmy Wayne Marsee; brothers, Ronnie (Jenni) Hoskins and David Hoskins; sisters, Margaret Hoskins and Debra Hoskins; and several grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was also proceeded in death by his long time partner, Lynn Hoskins; brothers, Jerry "Larry" Hoskins, Thomas Hoskins and Ralph Hoskins; and sister, Brenda Hoskins. No services will be held.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.