JIMMY C. HOSKINS, 70, of Fort Wayne, suddenly passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his home. Born March 1, 1950, in Bell County, Ky., he was a son of the late Robert E. Hoskins and Liza A. (Saylor). Surviving are his sons, Douglas Edward Hoskins and Jimmy Wayne Marsee; brothers, Ronnie (Jenni) Hoskins and David Hoskins; sisters, Margaret Hoskins and Debra Hoskins; and several grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was also proceeded in death by his long time partner, Lynn Hoskins; brothers, Jerry "Larry" Hoskins, Thomas Hoskins and Ralph Hoskins; and sister, Brenda Hoskins. No services will be held.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 19, 2020