JIMMY HALL, 24, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at his home. He was an avid photographer and enjoyed nature and being outdoors. He attended the First Christian Church of Fort Wayne. Jimmy is survived by his father, Jimmy Joe Hall; mother, Ruth Hanna; sisters, Bethany Dubois and Julia (Justin) Schwartz; nieces, Abigail and Zoey; and grandparents, Pat and Mary Patterson. A private service will be held at a later date. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 6, 2019