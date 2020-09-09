1/1
JO ANN SHRADER
1937 - 2020
JO ANN SHRADER, 83, a good and faithful servant passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Jo Ann, the eldest of seven children, was born in Louisville, Ky., on July 29, 1937. While still in high school, Jo Ann worked as a counter girl for Woolworth's and later at the Stewart Dry Goods Company to put herself through school. She was the first in her family to graduate from college, earning a Bachelor's degree in Education from Spalding College. While still in college, she was recruited by the Sisters of Charity at Spalding to become the first lay teacher in the Louisville Catholic School system, beginning her career teaching second graders at St. Leo the Great School in Highland Park. She met her husband William Shrader in 1963, while both were members of the same wedding party. After a Christmas engagement in 1964, they were wed on Aug. 28, 1965, and were happily married for 53 years until Bill's death in 2019. After relocating to Fort Wayne, Jo Ann taught at Sacred Heart School until starting her own family. She devoted herself to her three daughters as a stay-at-home mom. Throughout those years, she was a room mother, Brownie and Girl Scout leader, and an occasional substitute teacher at St. Jude School. Once her children were grown, she earned a Master's degree in Education from University of Saint Francis. For many years, she volunteered at St. Jude School supporting children who had difficulty reading. A voracious reader herself, she enjoyed books from mysteries to histories. She had a passion for one book in particular, the Bible. She was active for many years in Bible Study Fellowship, BSF, completing all ten studies. She began and ended each day in contemplative prayer. She loved to host parties, especially at Christmastime, and was renowned for her egg nog and fruitcakes, both made with a healthy dose of fine Kentucky bourbon. She was a devoted grandmother, affectionately known as "Maw Maw," and took great joy in her three grandchildren, their accomplishments, and their extended summertime visits spent in and around the pool. Left to cherish her memory are her three daughters, Christina (Bruce) Buchan, Cathleen Shrader (James Fenton), and Cynthia (Joseph) Conway; three grandchildren, Callahan, Erin and Renny Conway; brother, Jack (Marilyn) Hulsmeyer; sisters, Judy Vogt, Jean (Rick) Gayhart, and Janice (Rudy) Kaelin; as well as dear friends and extended family. Jo Ann was preceded in death by her husband, William; parents, James and Josephine Hulsmeyer; and brothers, James and Jerome. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at St. Jude Catholic Church, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Msgr. Robert Schulte officiating. Visitation also from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with the Rosary at 4:30 p.m. Burial will be in the Catholic Cemetery. Preferred memorials to the Virginia Talarico Scholarship Fund at St. Jude School or the Heart of the Nation Catholic Mass. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
04:30 - 07:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
SEP
10
Rosary
04:30 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
SEP
11
Visitation
09:30 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
SEP
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
