JOAN BAERMANN, 83, of Columbia City, Ind., passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at 10:42 a.m. at Chandler Place, Kendall ville. Born on Sept. 13, 1935 in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Joseph A. Westrick and Virginia E. (Mason) Westrick. Joan graduated from Central Catholic High School with the Class of 1953 and received her Associate's Degree from IPFW. On April 23, 1955, she married Carl W. Baermann in Fort Wayne. They resided in Huntertown until moving to Loon Lake in Columbia City in 1997. Joan retired from ITT in 1998 with 21 years of service. Joan was a member of St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, Columbia City, Huntertown Homemaker for 45 years, CRHP, Red Hat Strutters and the Young at Heart Group. Survivors include her loving children, Jan (Steve) Davis of Huntertown, C. Phillip (Deb) Baermann and Kathy (Jr.) Warner, both of LaOtto, Barbara (Dennis) Campbell of Albion, William Sr. (Kelly) Baermann of North Manchester and Mimi (Ron) Lanning of Butler; grandchildren, Jeremy, C. Andrew, Matthew, Brandon, Michael, Thomas, William Jr., Jami, Adam, Nicole, Jessi, Karisa, Eric, Jake and Alyssa; and 27 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by four siblings, Josetta Salaro, Dennis and Gerald Westrick and Donna Quandt. She was also preceded in death by her brother, David Westrick, and sister, Marcia Carney. A Mass of Christian Burial for Joan is 10 a.m. Thursday April 4, 2019, at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 315 South Line Street, Columbia City, with visitation one hour prior. A gathering of family and friends will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, with recitation of the Rosary at 3:30 p.m. Burial will follow the service on Thursday in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. The family prefers memorial contributions in memory of Joan to be made to St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church Building Fund or National Ataxia Foundation. To send the family an online condolence visit



600 Countryside Dr

Columbia City , IN 46725

(260) 244-5122

