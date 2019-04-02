BAERMANN, JOAN: Mass of Christian Burial for Joan is 10 a.m. Thursday April 4, 2019, at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 315 South Line Street, Columbia City, with visitation one hour prior. A gathering of family and friends will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, with recitation of the Rosary at 3:30 p.m.
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-5122
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019