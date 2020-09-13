JOAN C. KUNTZ, 80, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept 3, 2020, at home surrounded by family. Born in Canton, Ohio, on Oct. 1, 1939, she was a daughter of Lowell and Jean (Hale) Goard. She met her husband of 61 years, Charlie Mack Kuntz, at Murray State University, where she graduated with a degree in nursing in 1959. Joan received her practical experience at Owensboro Daviess County Hospital as part of the MSU Nursing Curriculum where she was named Miss Owensboro Daviess County Hospital in 1959. Joan's nursing career spanned 39 years. She started her career in Owensboro, Ky., and then worked for five years at Daviess County Hospital in Washington, Ind. When the family moved to Fort Wayne, Joan went to work at Lutheran Hospital where she retired after 34 years of service in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Joan was a loyal fan of the Indiana University Hoosiers, and especially loved basketball. She was an avid golfer, who had five holes-in-one and won the club championship at Orchard Ridge Country Club in 1991 and 1996. She was president of the Fort Wayne Women's Golf Association (FWWGA) in 2005 and 2006 and volunteered throughout her life for both the FWWGA and the men's Fort Wayne Golf Association (FWGA). She was honored by the FWGA with their Outstanding Service Award in 2000. In recognition of her love of the game, the countless hours she volunteered, and her mentorship to the other golfers, Joan was presented with the Marcy Griffin Spirit Award in 2015 from the FWWGA. She enjoyed her golf friends at Brookwood Golf Club and would be tickled that they are celebrating her memory by wearing JK ribbons at the Senior State Women's Golf Tournament this year, which would have been Joan's 20th year playing in the tournament she loved. Joan was unflappable, unassuming, and an incredible cook, and very creative with cross stitch, which was one of her favorite crafts. She is survived by her husband, Charlie Mack Kuntz; son, John (Peggy) Kuntz of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, Brandon and Benjamin Kuntz of Fort Wayne, Simon Kuntz of Bloomington, and Caroline Kuntz of Indianapolis; her late sons widow, Maggie Smith of Indianapolis; brother, Spencer (Barbara) Goard of Benton, Ky.; half sisters, Becky (Joe) Grant of Champagne, Ill., Dana (John) Schmidt of Wenatchee, Wash., and Hallie (Mike) Brady of Potter Valley, Calif.; half brother, Cody Goard of San Jose, Calif.; many nieces and nephews, and relatives throughout the states. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Olin Moore; and her eldest son, Steven Mack Kuntz, in 2008. Joan loved having her family together around the table to enjoy the many special dishes she created that became part of the family's traditions. At Joan's request, the family will gather to share a meal and memories instead of holding a public funeral. Both she and the family were extremely grateful for the kindness and support they received from Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to that organization, Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, 6316 Mutual Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46825, or www.cancer-services.org
