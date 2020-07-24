JOAN CAROL KLINE, 85, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at her residence in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Alvin and Geraldine (Follis) Pratt. She married Donald Kline Jr. and he preceded her in death on June 11, 2017. She worked as a Real Estate agent for many years. Joan was an active member of North Park Community Church. Joan sang many years in the Living Christmas Tree. She enjoyed shopping, traveling, going to ball games, and spending time with her family. She also was strong in her faith and loved music. Surviving are her children, Michele (Rev. Charlie) Blanck of Pleasantville, N.Y., Michael (Lori) Kline, Matthew (Katrina) Kline and Melissa (Brent) Neff, all of Fort Wayne; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Susan (David) Snell and David (Jeannie) Pratt; and life-long friend, Jane Bowman. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at North Park Community Church, with calling one hour prior to the service. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home. Burial in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in New Haven, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County S.P.C.A.