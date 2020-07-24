1/1
JOAN CAROL KLINE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOAN CAROL KLINE, 85, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at her residence in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Alvin and Geraldine (Follis) Pratt. She married Donald Kline Jr. and he preceded her in death on June 11, 2017. She worked as a Real Estate agent for many years. Joan was an active member of North Park Community Church. Joan sang many years in the Living Christmas Tree. She enjoyed shopping, traveling, going to ball games, and spending time with her family. She also was strong in her faith and loved music. Surviving are her children, Michele (Rev. Charlie) Blanck of Pleasantville, N.Y., Michael (Lori) Kline, Matthew (Katrina) Kline and Melissa (Brent) Neff, all of Fort Wayne; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Susan (David) Snell and David (Jeannie) Pratt; and life-long friend, Jane Bowman. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at North Park Community Church, with calling one hour prior to the service. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home. Burial in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in New Haven, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County S.P.C.A.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Calling hours
10:00 AM
North Park Community Church
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
North Park Community Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
(260) 426-9494
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved