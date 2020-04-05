JOAN CHILTON

Obituary
JOAN CHILTON, 74, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Joan was the perfect definition of a loving wife and mother. Born in Pineville, Ky., she moved to Fort Wayne at the age of 16 where she met the love of her life, Lawrence Chilton. She is survived by her husband, Lawrence; and daughters, Pamela, and Eugena; grandchildren, Jolene, Nichole and Steven; four great-grandchildren, Madison, Michael, and Braelyn and Carsyn. "She will be greatly missed." No service at this time. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 5, 2020
