JOAN CZUPRYN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOAN CZUPRYN.
Service Information
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN
46755
(260)-347-0950
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

JOAN CZUPRYN, 85, of Kendallville, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendallville. Surviving are a daughter, Karen (Mark) Dillon of Rochester, Mich.; two sons, Kurt (Sue Ahn) Czupryn of Houston, Texas, and Brad (Cindy) Czupryn of Dayton, Ohio; four grandchildren; and close friend, Bill Casagrande of Perth, Ontario, Canada. She was preceded in death by her husband. Robert "Bob" Czupryn. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State St., Kendallville, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the funeral home. Preferred memorials are to Noble House or Trinity Church United Methodist. www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 28, 2019
bullet Indiana University
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.