JOAN CZUPRYN, 85, of Kendallville, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendallville. Surviving are a daughter, Karen (Mark) Dillon of Rochester, Mich.; two sons, Kurt (Sue Ahn) Czupryn of Houston, Texas, and Brad (Cindy) Czupryn of Dayton, Ohio; four grandchildren; and close friend, Bill Casagrande of Perth, Ontario, Canada. She was preceded in death by her husband. Robert "Bob" Czupryn. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State St., Kendallville, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the funeral home. Preferred memorials are to Noble House or Trinity Church United Methodist. www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 28, 2019