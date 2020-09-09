1/1
JOAN D. NORTH
1939 - 2020
JOAN D. NORTH, 80, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Born Sept. 16, 1939, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Dorothy Reitz. She married Thomas C. North Sr. on June 14, 1958 in Fort Wayne. Joan retired from Magnavox after 11 years of employment. She served as president of Steuben County Women's Club for 12 years. She then went on to become an ordained pastor in 2006. She served as an assistant pastor at Mary Magdalene Chapel in Angola, Ind. Joan volunteered for Cameron Home Healthcare and Hospice for 15 years and served as Chaplain at Hospice and Cameron Hospital in Angola. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and spending time with her grandchildren. Surviving are her children, Tom (Denise) North Jr., Joe (Janice) North, Mary (Pat) Stone, Cindy (Vince) Paris, and Lisa (Mark) Kurtz; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Patricia Reuille, Walt Reiger, Cindy Wiebke, Marcia Keating, Jim Reiger, and John Reitz. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Thomas C. North Sr. A private family memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815). Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. To leave online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
(260) 426-9494
