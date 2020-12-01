JOAN F. BOBAY, 91, peacefully went home to his Lord on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, and was reunited with the love of her life, Tom, after a short illness. She spent her last days at home surrounded by her family. Born Oct. 22, 1929, in Fort Wayne, Joan was a 1947 graduate of Central Catholic High School. Joan married Thomas E. Bobay 71 years ago, and they enjoyed a full life filled with many good friends, a large extended family, and their life long romance. Joan recently described her life in five stages: The first 20 years was her youth, when she grew up in a loving family and supportive community near the old St. Andrews Church, and where she met her special guy; the next 20 years, Joan gave birth to, and raised her five children, while Tom brought home the bacon; the next 20 years saw Joan re-enter the work force, where her talents for organization shined through in roles as an administrative assistant for the Magnavox Co., and then for St. Joseph Hospital; the next 20 years saw Joan and Tom enjoying each other and retirement, as they traveled the U.S.A. and beyond, escaping to warm, sunny beaches every winter, volunteering in several capacities at their church, and creating a wonderful getaway at their Hamilton Lake cottage; in the final 10 years, she bravely carried on after Tom's passing, with renewed focus on her 12 grandchildren, delighting in the birth of several great- grandchildren, and enjoying the support of new and old friends in the widow's group at church. She was a member of Queen of Angels Catholic Church since 1957. She was a fantastic cook, enjoyed playing cards and mahjong with friends and family, and was a bright star, sharing love and joy with everyone she met. She is survived by five children, Lynn of Grandy, N.C., Keith (Julie 1) of Bloomington, Craig (Nancy), Denise Libbing (Dave), and Terry (Julie 2), all of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Tim, Ben, Kylene, Beth, Sarah, Mollie, Sean, David, Annie, Lia, Tyler, and Kelly; 10 great- grandchildren; brother, Jim Alspaugh (Pat); brother-in-law, Frank Bookmyer; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Drew and Rita Bastress; and, dozens of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Silas and Alice Alspaugh; brothers, Don and Denis Alspaugh; sisters, Mary Jo Alspaugh and Rita Bookmyer; son-in-law, Russell Strunk; and daughter-in-law, Sharon Bobay. "She was loved and will be missed by many." A private Mass of Christian Burial for immediate family only will be offered at Queen of Angels Catholic Church, Fort Wayne. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Queen of Angels. To sign the online guestbook, visitwww.divinemercyfuneralhome.com