WILLIG, JOAN J.: Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. today, Sept. 12, 2020, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Angola, Ind., with visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Father Bernie Zajdel will be officiating.



