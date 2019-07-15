|
|
|
Calling hours
View Map
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
JOAN K. (JOHNSON) MEGLEY, 88 of Newport, R.I., died on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Newport Hospital. Born on June 17, 1931 in Lima, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Michael T. and Kathryn (Sealts) Johnson. Joan grew up in Fort Wayne, Ind. and earned her nursing degree from St. Joseph Hospital. Married in the early 1950s, Joan lived several years in Illinois and Missouri before relocating to Newport, R.I. in 1980. She went on to earn her Bachelor and Master Degrees in Nursing at Salve Regina University. While as a nurse in Rhode Island, Joan not only did private duty nursing, but also worked at the Carriage House Nursing Home in Middletown, R.I. Amidst her nursing career, Joan found a position she loved more than anything else, working with students at Salve Regina as the Director of Health Services for many years. Joan loved to travel, cook, she had many pets over the years and was an avid reader as well. She is survived by her siblings, Kathleen (Johnson) Ayres of Fort Wayne, Ind. and Kandy (Johnson) and Jim Wolter of Spring Lake, Mich. Joan is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Jane (Megley) Parker of Elgin, Ill., Sr. Sheila Megley of Chicago, Ill., and Joan G. Johnson of Fort Wayne, Ind. A loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she is survived by her sons, Sean M. (Shelley) Megley of North Attleboro, Mass., Kevin B. (Nancy) Megley of Spring Lake, Mich. and Brian J. (Karen) Megley of Middletown, R.I.; six grandchildren, Katie (Megley) Black, Colleen Megley, Kelsey Megley, and Gavin, Grace, and Paige Megley; her great-grandchild, Greta Joan Black; along with many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Brice, Robert, and Thomas Johnson. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 17 2019, at Salve Regina University, Our Lady of Mercy Chapel, Ochre Point Ave. and Leroy Ave., Newport, R.I. Calling is from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, R.I. In lieu of flowers, send any donations to St. Clare's Home, 309 Spring St., Newport, R.I. Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 15, 2019
