JOAN KAY (YOUNG) EICHLER, 79, of Ossian, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving husband of 59 years and her children. Born on June 24, 1939 in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Delbert and Cathryne (Kreigh) Young. She graduated from Ossian High School and Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing and was involved in starting the Ossian EMS. She worked for Arata Medical Group for many years and finished her nursing career with Lincoln Financial Group. One of her greatest loves was her cottage on Snow Lake where she enjoyed time with her family. In her retirement years she spent winters in Florida and summers at the lake and also enjoyed volunteering at Lutheran Hospital. Surviving family include her husband, Larry; children, Tim (Lisa) Eichler of Ossian, Lori (Jeff) Thiele of Angola; grandchildren, Zac (Kelli) Thiele of Angola, Gavin (Jenna) Thiele of Fort Wayne, Jason (Jena) Eichler of Newburgh, Ind., Alex (Cassie Bender) Eichler of Cincinnati, Ohio, Trevor Eichler of Fremont; her great-grandchildren, Cruise and Otto; and brother, Robert (Ellen) Young of Fort Wayne. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 6514 East 750 North, Ossian. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill St., Ossian. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church, Rock Steady Boxing Program, Bluffton, or Visiting Nurse. Condolences may be left online at



