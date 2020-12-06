1/1
JOAN L. STIEGLITZ
JOAN L. STIEGLITZ, 92, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at her home in Spen -cerville, Ind. Born in Spen -cerville, she was a daughter of the late Adam and Mildred Schlatter. Joan worked as a bookkeeper with both Brotherhood Mutual and Milan Center Feed & Grain, the business she and her husband, Marvin, owned and operated. She was a faithful member of the Leo Apostolic Christian Church and volunteered with the church sewing group, Dove's Nest, and the Milan Center School Library. Joan is survived by her sons, Lynn (Leonda) Stieglitz of New Haven, Ind. and David (Paige) Stieglitz of Quincy, Ill.; foster son, Dustin (Carrie) Donovan of New Haven, Ind.; daughters, Elizabeth Stieglitz of Harlan, Ind., Renee (Dennis) Herrmann of Edelstein, Ill., and Marlise Stieglitz of Spencerville, Ind.; additional foster children, Erik, Steve, Jenny, Jim, and Sarah; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; her brother, Victor (Elsie) Schlatter of Castanhal, Brazil; and her sister-in-law, Lavada Stieglitz of Leo, Ind. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; son, Larry; and her sister, Ethelyn Schlatter. Service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Leo Apostolic Christian Church, 11714 Grabill Road, Leo, Ind., with calling one hour prior. The service will be available through streaming. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at the church. Due to COVID-19 all are encouraged to wear a mask. Burial at Leo Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The Cedars of Leo, Ind. and Lifepoints of Morton, Ill. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
