STIEGLITZ, JOAN L.: Service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Leo Apostolic Christian Church, 11714 Grabill Road, Leo, Ind., with calling one hour prior. The service will be available through streaming. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at the church. Due to COVID-19 all are encouraged to wear a mask. Arrangements by FairHaven Funeral Home.



