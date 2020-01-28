JOAN LESLIE MINNICH

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOAN LESLIE MINNICH.
Service Information
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
2403 East Wallen Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46825
(260)-490-4060
Obituary
Send Flowers

JOAN LESLIE MINNICH, 70, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. Born Oct. 11, 1949, in Marquette, Mich., she was a daughter of the late Russell and Carol (Bignall) Thornton. A graduate of New Haven High School, Joan also graduated from International Business College and retired from Lincoln Life after 25 years. An avid reader, she also enjoyed crocheting/sewing, computers, animals, and had a passion for miniatures. Surviving are children, Kerry (Chad) Bodie of New Haven, Russell Minnich of Fort Wayne, Rory Minnich and Christopher (Kelly) Minnich, both of Hoagland; three grandchildren, Maggie, Rodney and Grayson; brothers, Glenn Thornton of New Haven and Paul Thornton of Fort Wayne; and grand dogs, Coco, Shyla, and Damien. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Minnich; sister-in-law, Denise Thornton; and grand dog, Bronx. Funeral is 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Advantage Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2403 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial at I.O.O.F. Cemetery, New Haven. Memorials to Northern Lights Sled Dog Rescue. www.advantagehighlandpark.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 28, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details