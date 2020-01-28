JOAN LESLIE MINNICH, 70, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. Born Oct. 11, 1949, in Marquette, Mich., she was a daughter of the late Russell and Carol (Bignall) Thornton. A graduate of New Haven High School, Joan also graduated from International Business College and retired from Lincoln Life after 25 years. An avid reader, she also enjoyed crocheting/sewing, computers, animals, and had a passion for miniatures. Surviving are children, Kerry (Chad) Bodie of New Haven, Russell Minnich of Fort Wayne, Rory Minnich and Christopher (Kelly) Minnich, both of Hoagland; three grandchildren, Maggie, Rodney and Grayson; brothers, Glenn Thornton of New Haven and Paul Thornton of Fort Wayne; and grand dogs, Coco, Shyla, and Damien. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Minnich; sister-in-law, Denise Thornton; and grand dog, Bronx. Funeral is 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Advantage Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2403 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial at I.O.O.F. Cemetery, New Haven. Memorials to Northern Lights Sled Dog Rescue. www.advantagehighlandpark.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 28, 2020