JOAN LOUISE HANKEL, 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Canterbury Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born Dec. 19, 1926, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of William and Gladys (Steger) Hille. Joan had one sister, Karen Miller of Fort Wayne. She attended Franklin Grade School and North Side High School graduating in 1945. She married Melvin C. Hankel in 1955. Over her lifetime Joan worked a variety of jobs in Fort Wayne. In her early years, she worked at the Grand Leader Department Store and Wayne Pump Company. She spent many years as a homemaker, raising two sons, Bryan and Steven. She later returned to employment outside the home working at Keltsch Pharmacy and finally retiring in 1994 as the Chief Deputy St. Joseph Township Assessor. Joan was a proud member of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. Raised at Trinity Lutheran in Fort Wayne, she spent several decades with her family at St. Peters Lutheran and the last 15 years at Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran. She graced these churches worship with her voice, serving in their choirs over her lifetime. She was also a longtime member of the Allen County Extension's Homemaker Chorus singing throughout the community and the state of Indiana. Joan particularly enjoyed the outdoors. She was the driving force for introducing her family to the joys of camping and travel. Summer vacations throughout the United States were accented by spring and fall weekends at State Parks in Indiana. She shared in the joy of spending time fishing and birding. Joan loved pets both canine and feline. She found particular joy in her dogs, Sparky, Skippy, Ginger, Brandy, Heidi, and Abby. Joan was a longtime Purdue University sports fan. With her husband, they were longtime football season ticket holders and John Purdue Club members. Joan is survived by her sister, Karen; sons and daughters-in-law, Bryan and LeAnne Hankel of Batesville, Ind., and Steven Hankel and Barbara Mann of Savoy, Ill.; and four grandchildren, Margaret of Philadelphia, Pa., Rebecca of Burlington, Vt., Erin (Hankel) Rose of Seattle, Wash., and Joseph of Savoy, Ill. Service is 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne, with visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. Burial at Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home.