JOAN LYNNE (JOHNSON) HARTZOG, 72, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Born July 23, 1946, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Forest and Mary (Eifert) Johnson. She was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. At an early age, Joan was a talented tap and jazz dancer, later becoming an instructor. She worked as a cafeteria manager for F.W.C.S., Black Hawk Middle School for 36 years. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church for 30 years, enjoyed helping others, spending time with family, and caring for many relatives. Joan never missed any event that her children or grandchildren participated in. She loved to entertain, spending time with her friends, and the Bunco Club on Monday nights. She is survived by her sons, Brian (Jennifer) and Todd (Tracy) Hartzog; grandchildren, Austin (Amy) Hartzog, Kyle Hartzog, Joshua Hartzog, Jack Hartzog, and Ellen Hartzog; and great-granddaughter, Elaina Hartzog. She was also preceded in passing by her beloved husband of 50 years, Thomas Hartzog; son, Richard Hartzog; and brother, Robert Johnson. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church, 7215 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation 30 minutes prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with a Rosary service starting at 2 p.m. Memorial masses may be made to St. Vincent de Paul, Our Lady of Good Hope, and St. Charles Catholic Church. Memorial contributions may also be made to Women's Care Center of Fort Wayne. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 18, 2019