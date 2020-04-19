JOAN M. (BEAUCHAMP) BARRY

JOAN M. (BEAUCHAMP) BARRY, 85, of South Lyon, Mich., passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 16, 2020. She is survived by son, Tom (Kelley) Barry; daughter, Lynn (Tim) Keck; four grandchildren, Ryan (Stacy) Barry, Kristin (Ricky) Strain, Alicia (Robert) Wilson, and Lauren (Troy) Neill; six great-grandchildren, Addison, Avery, Abigail, Olivia, Alexander, and Charlie; brother, Robert (Carol) Beauchamp; sister, Patricia (Terry) Schaufele; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Thomas (CT). A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 19, 2020
