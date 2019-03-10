JOAN M. BRADTMUELLER, 92, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She was born Sept. 19, 1926, in Fort Wayne, the daughter of the late Alfred and Magdalen (Mungovan) Perrey. Joan was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. She was a member of the Fort Wayne Settlers and the American Legion Auxiliary Post 47. She loved and enjoyed her family. Surviving are her children, Damon (Susan) Bradtmueller of Brownsburg, Marita (Thomas) Neumann of Clarkdale, Ariz., Cheryl (Rex) Clark of Roanoke, and James (Susan) Bradtmueller of Cold Springs, Ky.; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Otto Bradtmueller. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46825), with visitation an hour prior. Burial will follow service at the Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice or the St. Mary's Soup Kitchen.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 10, 2019