JOAN M. MICHEL, 86, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Gerald and Elsie Waldrop. Joan worked as a secretary with the B.F. Goodrich Tire plant for many years and was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Joan is survived by her children, Cheryl (Bob) Chojnacki of East Dundee, Ill., Linda (Tom) Niccum of New Haven, Ind., Jeff (Michele) Michel of Huntertown, Ind., and Kathy Muzzillo of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard Michel; and brother, Ronald Waldrop. A private family graveside service will be held at Concordia Cemetery Gardens of Fort Wayne. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Preferred memorials are to Heartland Hospice or Holy Cross Lutheran Church. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 9, 2020