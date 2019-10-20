JOAN M. BEST MITCHELL, a member of St. Therese Catholic Church in Fort Wayne, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Born in 1931 in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Isidore M. Best and Wilma Reuille. She lived in Fort Wayne until moving to Wells County in 1973. She was a graduate of Central Catholic class of 1949 and attended St. Francis College in 1983 and 1984. She was an executive secretary at Wayne Hardware Inc. for 12 years and the El Paso Natural Gas Co. in Texas for two years. She also worked a few years at the Old Fort and the Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese. Joan is survived by son, Greg (Debbie) Mitchell of Markle, Ind.; daughters, Teresa (Kenneth) Mabe of Newnan, Ga., Susan (Michael) Maloney of Ossian, Ind.; six grandchildren, Justin (Colleen) Maloney, Tony (Michelle) Dellinger, Stephen (Amber) Mitchell, Jimmy (Lindsay Hoops) Mitchell, Brittany Croy, Kylie (Matt) Worthman, Shanna Maloney, Robert (Rebecca) Mabe, Jon Mabe; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Tom (Nancy) Best; and her beloved cat Gus. Joan was also preceded in death by her twin siblings, Maurice and Marjorie Best, who passed away in infancy. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 2304 Lower Huntington Rd., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with Rosary at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Masses. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 20, 2019