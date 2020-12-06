1/1
JOAN MARGARET FOELKER
1924 - 2020
JOAN MARGARET FOELKER, 96, of Angola, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, following a lengthy battle with dementia. Born Jan. 12, 1924, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Henry and Margaret (Williams) Smallwood. She attended Central High School, was married to Martin F. Eifrid and raised her four children in Fort Wayne. Martin preceded her in death in 1975. She moved to California in 1979 and spent the next 35 years traveling the country and the world enjoying a healthy and active life style. While in California she later married Frank Thompson (died in 1992) and Lawrence Foelker (died in 2011). She will be greatly missed and forever in the hearts of those who loved her. Survivors include her daughters, Kathleen (Rick) Sowers of Fort Wayne and Jennifer Rupel of Fort Wayne; son, Martin F. Eifrid, II (Lily) of Angola; eight grandchildren, 14 great- grandchildren, and four great-great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death is her oldest daughter, Sharon (Neal) Wissman of Fort Wayne; parents; sisters, Carolyn Keuneke and Barbara Starke; and brothers, William Smallwood and Robert Smallwood. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in the chapel at Concordia Cemetery Gardens, 5300 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with visitation prior to the service at 10 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to Concordia Lutheran Church and / or Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 6, 2020.
