JOAN MARIE EHRMAN, passed peacefully on Friday, May 17, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving children. Born in Fort Wayne on Aug. 28, 1930, she studied classical piano and voice, graduated from Central Catholic High School as 1948 Senior Class President, and sang in Jimmy Stier's Orchestra in 1950. She began her legal secretary career at age 16, and married the late Wm. O. Ehrman in June of 1957. Raising their four children was her most important job. In 1976, she resumed her career at Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, retiring in 1993 as Executive Secretary to General Counsel. Joan tackled her daily crossword puzzles with zest, never missed episodes of Jeopardy, CSI or a Euchre game. She loved watching birds soar over the Gulf of Mexico sunsets. Joan and Bill retired to Bonita Springs where she remained until moving to Belleair Bluffs, Fla., near her son Judge Kurt G. (Hector) Ehrman and daughter Patrice J. Blackburn. Also surviving are sons, Mark W. (Dr. Karen) Ehrman of Carmel, Ind., and Peter E. Ehrman of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Daniel Ehrman, Rachel Ehrman and Geovani Blackburn. Her humor, grace and kindness are remembered at a celebatory mass. Mass is 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Clearwater's St. Cecelia's Catholic Church. Interment is 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne.

