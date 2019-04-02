JOAN MARIE LEHMAN, 79, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at her home. She was a native and lifetime resident of Fort Wayne, and and a daughter of the late John E. and Helene G. Schaab. Joan graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1957. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Red Hat Society, and was a volunteer at Parkview Hospital. She enjoyed playing bridge, but most of all she loved being a mother and grandmother. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, James C. Lehman of Fort Wayne; daughters, Cindy (Steve) Hendon, Linda (Ron Fritzke) Stabler, Laura (Brian) Depew, and Christine (Patrick) Parks; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and siblings, David (Susan) Schaab, Edward (Margaret) Schaab, William (Sally) Schaab, and Karen Saum. Service is 10 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the Parkview Auxiliary Foundation. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 2, 2019