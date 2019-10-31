JOAN MARILYN STRONG, 87, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Saint Anne Home and Retirement Community in Fort Wayne. She was born in Rock Island, Ill., the daughter of the late Francis August and Eva I. (Tobin) Schaefer. She was a graduate of Alleman Catholic High School in Rock Island, Ill. Joan married William Strong on June 19, 1954, and he preceded her in death. She worked for BDK Brown as a dental assistant and receptionist for six and a half years, retiring in 1981. After her retirement, she worked for Home Health Care for four years. She was a faithful member of Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church and for the last six years she attended the St. Anne Chapel. She was also a member of Columbian Ladies, Elks Ladies, Shoaff Senior Golf League, and previously volunteered for Parkview Hospital. Surviving are her children, Daniel A. (Melinda) Strong, Cathy I. (James Reick) Hefty, and Kelly A. Strong; five grandchildren, Byron (Emily) Hefty, Derek (Syndee Anderson) Hefty, Beth (Hawkeye) Wayne, Brook (Ryan Seker) Kile, and Sarah Dameron; and eight great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her son, Mark W. Strong. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at St. Anne Home, with calling from 9 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to Alleman Catholic High School in Rock Island or Masses. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.domccomandsons.com.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 31, 2019