JOAN N. COSLOW (1930 - 2020)
Obituary
JOAN N. COSLOW, 89, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Visiting Nurse of Fort Wayne. Born Dec. 22, 1930, in Harrisburg, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Stanley R. and Marion Neid hammer. Joan graduated from Camp Hill High School in 1948 and earned her Bachelors in English from Waynes burg College in 1952. She had been a resident of Fort Wayne since 1963. Joan started in Fort Wayne as a counselor at the Fort Wayne children's home, went on to be a juvenile probation officer, then as a therapist at Park Center for 20 years. She was instrumental in starting the local affiliate of NAMI and she served as a board member for Indiana Center For Middle East Peace. She was a member and Deacon at First Presbyterian Church. Joan is survived by her sons Richard (Joy) Coslow of Fort Wayne and Mark (Martha) Coslow of St. Augustine, Fla.; daughter, Dr. Lee A. (Patrick) Hutton of Olympia, Wash.; grandchildren, Paige Coslow, Mark Coslow and Steven Coslow, all of Fort Wayne; and great-grandchildren, Simone and Ryker. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jerry L. Coslow; and a granddaughter, Caitlin Coslow. Service is 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Private burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Indiana Center for Middle East Peace. To sign the on line guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 12, 2020
