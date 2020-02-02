JOAN PERYAM, 70, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Born in Meriden, Conn., on Feb. 25, 1949, she was the daughter of the late F. Warren and Denise (Brochu) Peryam. She retired from Verizon in 2003. Joan enjoyed summers at the lake, wildflowers, hummingbirds, and lighthouses. Joan is survived by her husband of over 44 years, Gary Crabill, and many family and friends. A Celebration of Life is from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 2, 2020