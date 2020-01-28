JOAN R. ORT, 78, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Parkview Hospital Randallia, Fort Wayne. Born July 11, 1941, in Berlin, N.H., the late Rene Sr. and Yvonne Labbe. She was a member of the American Legion Post 82 and attended St. Jude Catholic Church. She was the Director of Environmental Services at Cortland Health Care & Rehab for 35 years and part time at Golden Years Nursing Home. Joan is survived by her children, Steven (Nicholas) Dube and Angele Butler, both of Fort Wayne, and Elaine (Inez) Rathsack, all of Largo, Fla.; grandchildren, Joshua Dube, Jessica Butler, Renee (Matt) Huhn, Daniel Rathsack, and Hunter Kimmerly; and great- grandchildren, Lily, Olivia, Harley, and Desmond. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Lee Ort; and brothers and sisters. Memorial service is 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, with calling from 1 to 3 p.m. Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 28, 2020