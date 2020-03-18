JOAN R. TAYLOR

Guest Book
Service Information
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46835
(260)-485-8500
Obituary
JOAN R. TAYLOR, 82, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, with her family holding her hands. Born on Oct. 10, 1937 in North Tonawan da, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late James and Ruth (Toellner) Grieser. Joan was salutatorian of North Tonawan da High School when she graduated in 1955 and retired from Secura Insurance in 1992. Joan was a lifelong member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in North Tonawanda, N.Y. She enjoyed spending time with her two grandchildren and attended any event in which they participated. Joan also loved her two rescued cats, Oreo and Bella. She always put others ahead of herself and will be greatly missed. Joan is survived by her daughter, Erika (Jon) Halliwill; granddaughters, Morgan and Rowan Halliwill, and sisters, Gail Tumia and Karen Beiersdorf. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, John Taylor. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Allen County SPCA. Arrangements are entrusted to Hockemeyer and Miller Funeral Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 18, 2020
Funeral Home Details
Fort Wayne, IN
