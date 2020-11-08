MARILYN JOAN ROLLINS, 90, of Fort Wayne, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Heritage Park Nursing Home, Fort Wayne. Born June 26, 1930, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late John and Josephine Erb. Marilyn was a loving and devoted wife and mother; very protective of her children, putting her family first. She cared for her aging parents in their last years of need. She was a devout Catholic and raised her children in that faith. Marilyn was a perfectionist as a seamstress and often sewed clothes for her young family. She had many friends and she with her husband traveled to California, Florida, and a local lake to relax. Marilyn enjoyed gardening and had a "green thumb" especially with roses and tomato plants. To unwind, she loved playing the organ and reading romance novels. She could beat the socks off of many at cards and Scrabble. She enjoyed monthly card games with a group of lady friends in their "What's Trump" card club. Marilyn was a true animal lover and over the years had dogs and many cats as pets. She liked watching birds and squirrels through the kitchen window as she enjoyed her favorite breakfast of toast and coffee. Marilyn adored her grandsons and great-grandchildren who all brought her great joy! Marilyn was a spirited woman who led a busy and full life. She was a participant as well as a contributor to this world and leaves it in the good hands of her loved ones to whom she taught so much. "Her job is finished yet ours continues. We will do our best to remember all that she taught us: love each other, show respect, and be kind. Our time on earth is so brief...make it count! Marilyn was greatly loved and will be sorely missed!" She is survived by her daughters, Marilyn Friedrich of San Diego, Calif., and Leanne "Bee" Rollins of Fort Wayne; son, Art Rollins of Navarre, Fla.; three grandsons, and seven great-grandchildren. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur "Cork" Wayne Rollins Sr.; and son-in-law, John Friedrich. A private service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or the Community Harvest Food Bank. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com