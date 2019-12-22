JOAN SAALFRANK, 90, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Born on Sept. 26, 1929 in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Howard and Anna (Meyer) Walbolt, and a member of St Peter's Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne. She is survived by her son, Gary Saalfrank of Fort Wayne; sister, Evelyn Miller; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Norman Saalfrank; and sister, Virginia McNiece. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Leo Memorial Cemetery, Leo. Memorial donations may be given to the family c/o Gary Saalfrank. For online condolences visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 22, 2019