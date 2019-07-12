JOAN SHANABARGER KELLER, 81, of Churubusco, went home to her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at her home surrounded by her four children. She is survived by her children, Renee (Lex) Luther, Brenda (Robert) Sade, R. Bruce (Lorraine) Shanabarger, and Nila (Scott) Duffitt; brothers, James (Jean) McGuire and Robert (Janet) McGuire; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter; and several stepchildren, step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Shanabarger and Walter Keller; son, Gregory "Boog" Shanabarger; sisters, Mary Geiger and Barbara Pranger; and son-in-law, Randy Beeks. Service is 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Churubusco United Methodist Church, with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, with an IVFAA memorial service at 6 p.m. Burial at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam. Memorials to Churubusco Volunteer Fire Department. To send an note to the family visit www.sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 12, 2019