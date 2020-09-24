JOAN (nee WARD) TOWER ALDRIDGE, 90, of Fort Wayne, went home to be with Jesus on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Born Dec. 11, 1929, in Mt. Sterling, Ill., she was the daughter of Joseph and Evaughn Ward. She was a graduate of Peoria High School in 1947; going on to graduate from Northwestern Academy of Beauty Culture in 1947, following in the footsteps several aunts while starting her fulfilling career as a beautician. On Oct. 2, 1948, she married Howard Tower. Throughout their 43 years of marriage they enjoyed boating on the Illinois River, entertaining, maintaining a large yard and garden, and raising their daughter, Carolyn "Susie" Shelton. Joan was the proud and successful owner of her hairdressing business, enjoying talking with and helping her clients throughout its 50 year run. In 1999, about a decade after her husband's death, she moved to Fort Wayne to be closer to her daughter and three grandchildren. She loved to travel and spend time with her daughter's family. She affectionately became known as 'Muga', by her granddaughter, because of her propensity to always be seen with her coffee mug in hand. In 2005, she married her companion Melvin Aldridge. Together they enjoyed traveling and riding many miles together on their Honda Goldwing. They regularly attended services at The Chapel. She will always be fondly remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, wife, fan of Elvis and elephants, and wonderful woman. Joan is survived by her husband, Melvin; daughter, Susie (Kerry); three grandchildren, David (Susan), Jonathan (Devon) and Rebekah (Bradley); two great-grandchildren, Oliver and Eloise; and Melvin's six daughters. Funeral service is 7 p.m. Thursday at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior.



